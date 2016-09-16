GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/16/16) Valdosta vs. Thomas County Central

Friday night Valdosta will come into the Jackets Nest looking for a repeat of last year's blowout win.

Valdosta Head Coach Alan Rodemaker knows they will meet a much-improved Yellowjackets squad for Friday night's game of the week.

Thomas County Central has played exceptionally well defensively this fall.

In each of their first 4 wins, they've held teams under 20 points, something they did only 3 times all last regular season.

It's clear to see Thomas County Central is a good football team.

The Wildcats storm into the Jacket's Nest with a 30 point victory margin per game this fall.

They're fresh off a road blowout of Tift County who was previously undefeated as well.

Coach Rodemaker expects his team to come out on top, but the way both teams have performed on defense this year, he's not expecting last year's 59 to 35 shootout.

"Most of our guys are back. Most of their guys are back. It's really the same guys going against each other, at least in that aspect of the game. We need to show how much we've improved and how well we're taking care of our business, taking care of the option. Hopefully, we'll do that, but it's been a challenging week for our kids, and myself," said Coach Rodemaker.

The game is Friday night with an 8:00 p.m. kickoff in Thomasville.

