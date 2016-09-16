Construction begins on Sabal Trail pipeline

The construction is expected to take about a year (Source: WALB)

Construction work on the Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline has begun in south Dougherty County.

The construction is taking place along Hancock Road, off Highway 19 near the Mitchell County line.

Crews have cleared a wide swath of land.

District 6 County Commissioner Anthony Jones spread the word on the construction, after receiving multiple calls from citizens in his district wondering what the commotion is about.

"They are going to be moving real quick, they have a full crew on hand. What I want my constituents to know is to proceed with caution, be safe going through the construction zone. Both for you, and the workers also," said Jones.

Sabal Trail officials told county workers it will take about a year to lay down the natural gas pipes across Dougherty County.

