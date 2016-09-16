Pilcher's Picks: Week 5

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Valdosta at Thomas Co. Central

Worth Co. at Thomasville

Pierce Co. at Brooks Co.

Irwin Co. at Clinch Co.

Parkview at Tift Co.

