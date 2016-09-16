Chehaw summer concert series wraps up Saturday

Morgan Burnette encourages everyone to come to Chehaw this Saturday for a night of family fun. (Source: WALB)

Music will fill the air Saturday night as Chehaw wraps up their summer concert series.

Singers Anne Cline and Faith Jackson will take the stage under the pine trees at 7 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Food and beverages will also be available at the concert.

Park officials encourage you celebrate the end of summer with a relaxing evening outdoors.

"It's just two really great artists, we have had both of them here before.They're favorites and we really enjoy them, they bring a high energy concert and it's going to be a lot of fun," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement.

Tickets are $10 and include the price of your cooler.

Chehaw has a more events planned for this fall.

You can find the full list HERE.

