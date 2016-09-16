Chehaw 5K supports conservation efforts

Morgan Burnette is excited for the opportunity to raise money for conservation efforts. (Source: WALB)

Goofy sings are posted across Chehaw to encourage runners to keep moving. (Source: WALB)

Signs in the Zoo at Chehaw leading visitors to different animals. (Source: WALB)

Money raised from the 5K will help conservation efforts like this one at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

Sign inside the Zoo at Chehaw directing runners along the 5K path. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of runners will be in Albany to support conservation efforts this weekend.

Participants in the fifth annual Chehaw "Thru The Zoo 5K" will race past cheetahs, rhinos, and other animals they are helping protect.

Every dollar raised from the 5K will go to directly to conservation efforts supported by the zookeepers at Chehaw.

This year, the zoo keepers decided to raise money for the Cheetah Conservation Fund, the International Rhino Foundation, and Project Heloderma for beaded dragons.

Park officials say this is a fun way to support a healthy lifestyle and bring awareness to their animals.

"All the money is going to go back to these animals. They're animals that people have shown are their favorite in the park too, so it's a way to help their wild cousins," said Morgan Burnette, Director of Community Engagement..

You can register HERE, or arrive early to the park before the race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.