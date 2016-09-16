Blazers expect offensive improvement after bye week

A lot of football coaches say the most improvement a team sees is between games one and two.

The Blazers have had two weeks to make their gains.

Kerwin Bell's team heads to Florence, Alabama Saturday night for a Gulf South Conference showdown with #20 North Alabama.

The Lions are able to score points in bunches. They averaged nearly 38 a game in 2015.

Bell says the Blazer defense has to be able to make some stops, but they're also going to need their offense to hang with UNA.

The former Florida QB promised his team would score. We haven't seen that so far, as the Blazers managed only 16 points in the season opening win.

But Bell isn't concerned.

"We just need to play better. We've seen in fall camp what we can do. I know what kind of talent we have here. This system scores a lot of points," Bell says. "Their guys are relentless in their pass rush and in their run game. So we just have to make sure we're balanced, have a good run game with a solid passing game, and we'll score plenty of points."

It's a 6:00 kickoff for the Blazers and Lions Saturday night in Florence.

You can see that game on American Sports Network.

