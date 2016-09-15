Dougherty-Spencer game PPD

The Dougherty Trojans' game at Spencer has been postponed to Saturday morning due to a scheduling conflict.
The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
The Trojans are seeking their first win of the season.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.