Dougherty-Spencer game PPD

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty Trojans' game at Spencer has been postponed to Saturday morning due to a scheduling conflict.

The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.

The Trojans are seeking their first win of the season.

