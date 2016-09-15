Mark's Melon Patch prepares for fall festival

Visitors will navigate their way through the two and a half miles of trails surrounded by corn that is already over eight feet tall. (Source: WALB)

The folks at Mark's Melon Patch at getting ready for this year's Fall Festival. (Source: WALB)

The first day of fall is one week from Thursday and one south Georgia farm is getting ready for their annual festivities.

Mark's Melon Patch is making its final touches on its 35th anniversary corn maze.

Visitors will navigate their way through the two and a half miles of trails surrounded by corn that is already over eight feet tall.

Mark's Melon Patch will also have its pumpkin patch, hay rides, inflatables and other family fun activities .

As for the owner, Mark Daniel, this is his favorite time of the year at the patch.

"Just good clean fun. I think if you're a parent that's never been out here, you'll really really enjoy it. If you've never done a corn maze before, I think you'll be thrilled to do it. If you've done one, I think you'll be satisfied with the quality of the maze we have out here and the games that are inside," said Daniel.

The maze and other fall activities begin on September 26, and last until the end of November.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.