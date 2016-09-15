Man builds plane, flies mother around country

Lloyd and his 88-year old mother have flown all over the country together. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta man flies all over the country in a plane he built himself, but he isn't flying alone.

The engine is hot and this plane is ready for an adventure.

"Everything that you could want in an airplane, is in this airplane right here," said pilot Loyd Montague.

And to the people who sit in the two seats, it's more than just your average aircraft. The two-seater holds a special place in Loyd's heart.

"This particular one is something I've always wanted to build," Loyd said.

From the engine to the paint job, Loyd built the entire plane.

"As far as construction, painting, and avionics, I'm the only one that's ever touched the airplane," explained Loyd.

The Van's RV-8 plane, named Dream Girl, is painted to replicate a World War II fighter aircraft.

"This is painted up with the stars and bars just like a World War II fighter airplane," Loyd explained.

To Loyd, one thing more special than his flying Dream Girl, is his co-pilot.

"My mother sits in the rear and I sit in the front of course," Loyd said.

Despite living in separate states, Lloyd and his 88-year old mother have flown all over the country together.

"It's just beautiful up there," his mother, Dee, said with a smile.

They fly to see family and sometimes just fly for the sake of being in the sky. The two said it's a chance to see incredible views and create memories that will last a life time.

"It's very special. It's actually indescribable," said Dee. "I'm going to fly as long as I can get in the plane."

At 88 years old, Dee says she won't stop flying any time soon. The mother son duo can take off on many more adventures.

