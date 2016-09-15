VFD gets search and rescue grant

The Valdosta Fire Department gets a little help to make sure its search and rescue truck is ready for action when needed.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency presented the department with a $21,000 Homeland Security grant Thursday.



It will help maintain the search and rescue truck and the equipment on the truck.

Officials say wouldn't have the necessary equipment for a major search and rescue mission without the grant.

"We don't have the amount of equipment on our engines that we do on a rescue truck that's for rescue work," said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

The Valdosta Fire Department is only one of nine search and rescue teams in Georgia with this kind of truck.

