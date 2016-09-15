WALB's MOST WANTED: Herbert Robinson

Nearly a month after a young Fitzgerald father was shot to death, his suspected killer remains on the run.

Murder warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Herbert "Mookie" Robinson.

Investigators say he shot 26-year-old Michael Moore outside his Ohoopee Street home the night on August 17.

Police say the two men knew each other, but they have not released a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fitzgerald Police Department at at (229) 426-5000, GBI at (229) 987-4545, or Ben-Hill 911 at (229) 426-5127.

