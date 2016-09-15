Possible Worth Co. Dollar General location stirs controversy

The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 7. (Source: WALB)

The Dollar General would be built at the intersection of Highway 82 and Woodcrest Road. (Source: WALB)

Another Dollar General could be coming to Worth County, but some residents who live near the proposed site said they don't want it.

The company has proposed building the store in a corner lot at the intersection of Highway 82 and Woodcrest Road.

Residents say the area is unfit for a business because it's too close to residential neighborhoods and could create traffic problems.

"It's going to bring extra traffic, extra noise, with the trash, it's going to bring extra animals. Nobody here wants this," said Kim Kimble, a resident of Worth County for 17 years.

"I moved here to be in the country, if I wanted to live someplace that was going to start developing as far as businesses, unwanted ones, I could have just moved to Sylvester," Kimble added.

Other residents feel the Dollar General would be too close to others already in the area.

"Why put a Dollar General when you got one five miles right in Sylvester, you go the other way and you got another one four miles in Albany? I mean what are you going to put a Dollar General at every corner?" said resident Kenneth Kibilko.

Dollar General responded to those concerns in a statement, saying, "When choosing store location, meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority. The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice."

"We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration," they added.

The company said they anticipate making a final decision in spring 2017.

A public hearing on the rezoning of the land in question is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Worth County Courthouse.

