Golden Rams focused on Albany State

Albany State is 0-2. That can happen when a team opens the season against a pair of Top 25 teams away from home.

The Golden Rams will be on the road again Saturday, but they don't want to still be winless when they return to the Good Life City.

ASU squares off with Southeastern, an NAIA team from Lakeland, FL.

If you haven't heard of the Fire, that's ok. There were even some Google searches in the WALB office. But it sounds like even the ASU staff is having some trouble gaining info on the Fire defense.

"They're all over the place. It looks like half the time, they're in man. The other half, they're in zone. One side is doing man, and the other side is doing zone. What they're doing, we don't have a clue," says head coach Dan Land. "So we're just going to focus on Albany State and see what we can figure out."

The Golden Rams do need to be wary of the Fire, or they might get burned like fellow SIAC member Benedict did a year ago. Southeastern went up to Columbia, SC and beat Mike White's team 35-20.

ASU certainly doesn't want that to happen to them. The Golden Rams kick off against the Fire Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Victory Field in Lakeland, FL.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.