WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/14/16): Westover's Mock is no joke

Sophomore running back Johnathon Mock has come up big for the Westover Patriots since he got the chance to show his skills, and he's not letting the opportunities go to waste.

Mock is our Albany Area Player of the Week after leading his Patriots to a win over Dougherty last Friday night.

The Pats' rusher had 198 yards and three touchdowns over 28 carries against the Trojans defense. It seems over the last two weeks, Mock has become the go to guy for Octavia Jones' offense.

Now the Patriots enter Region 1-AAAA play against Americus-Sumter this week, and Mock sees it as another opportunity his team must take advantage of.

"There's still some things that we can fix from mistakes from last game," he says. "Overall, I think we're ready to go into region 1-0, and set a good start for ourselves to make it to the state playoffs."

The Patriots hit the road for their battle with the Panthers Friday night. They beat Americus-Sumter last season, but haven't won a true road game since September 2014.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.