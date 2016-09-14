Andrew baseball honoring Dews with home dugout

If you are a baseball fan in south Georgia, you know Bobby Dews.

There was maybe no greater ambassador for the sport in this area than the late Braves coach. Now one college baseball team is honoring Dews for his contribution to the game.

As the Andrew Fighting Tigers prepare for another season, their home at home is now named for the baseball legend.

The Bobby Dews Home Dugout is now where the Tigers will camp during games, a fitting tribute to a man that gave to more than just baseball.

Dews spent 40 years in the Braves' organization, most notably as the bullpen coach during the team's championship runs of the 1990's. He was also the resident writer at Andrew College, and made a few visits to baseball practice before his death last December.

"We were lucky enough to have him two or three times at practice. He gave us some baseball knowledge, but also some life knowledge," says head baseball coach Blake Williams. "He's a guy who's seen it all and done it all. It was always tough to get him out here. He didn't want the limelight to be on him, but it was an honor to have him available for us."

The Dews family made the trip to Cuthbert last weekend for the unveiling ceremony. Williams says it was a touching day for everyone at the park. He says it's a fitting tribute to a man who meant a great deal to baseball and so much more.

"Pretty much everyone in the southwest part of Georgia knows who he is, and what he's done, not only for us, but a lot of the local schools around here," Williams says. "He's done a lot. Not only with baseball, but his writing. He's been a huge help for this area."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.