Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity raises funds to honor fallen sheriff

Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity is looking to expand into Dooly County by honoring someone many people there knew and loved.

The organization is working to raise $50,000 to build its first house in Dooly County.

It will be dedicated to Sheriff Van Peavy who died early last year after serving 30 years.

"We anticipate breaking ground on the home next month. We will also need volunteers to help build. We will also need volunteers in the business community to donate items. That helps us keep the cost down, which keeps the home affordable for the family," said Executive Director Bambie Hayes.

So far, they've raised around $5,000.

If you would like to help support the project, you find out more at the organizations website.

