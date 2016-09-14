Volunteers to put on benefit concert for Salvation Army

The concert will be held Sunday (Source:WALB)

Volunteers inspired by the work of the Salvation Army want you to help them support the organization.

They're organizing a free benefit concert with donations going to the Salvation Army.

Musicians will play eclectic instruments ranging from banjos to accordions.

Volunteer Rebecca Walker said that the impact she's seen the Salvation Army make influenced her to help out.

"The feeling that I got helping those people that were so grateful. I mean they were just thankful and grateful and happy people. They were happy to be there. It inspired me to do something more for them," explained Walker.

The concert will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.

