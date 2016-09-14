Valdosta shuttle program extended until the new year

Transportation shuttles will continue driving around Valdosta and Lowndes County a little longer.

The pilot shuttle program was extended until December 31, 2016. Shuttles will continue to run on the same routes.

Transportation officials say they're seeing a steady increase of people using the public transportation.

"We're seeing more VSU students, faculty, and staff using it since we added a stop there," said transportation director Corey Hull, "We're continuing to see an increase in ridership on our routes."

Data collected from the pilot shuttle program is being used to help make a more permanent public transit plan for the area.

You can sign up for the free shuttle online here.

