Cyclists ride 500 miles for substance abuse awareness

Cyclists rode into Valdosta just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday raising awareness for people and families suffering and recovering from substance abuse.

The cyclists are on a 500 mile journey to Orlando with the organization Ride for Recovery, and made a stop in Valdosta.

They came to Valdosta from Macon. At 155 miles, it was the longest day ride the cyclists have had so far.

Two cyclists are completing the entire journey, with groups joining in to ride for short periods throughout their trip. They said the community support has been tremendous and they hope it continues to spark conversations about substance abuse.

"People want to participate in a conversation of hope, and that's what we're doing," said organizer Nathan Smith, "We're not saying this is how you do it. We're saying let's come together as a global community and ask better questions."

