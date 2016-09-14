Community to raise funds for flood victims

All money collected will go directly toward helping flood victims. (Source: WALB)

You can still help support flood victims in Louisiana.

Black Crow Media and the Red Cross are hosting a community wide fundraising event Thursday, September 15.

Red cross boxes will be placed at 5 different locations throughout Valdosta for just two hours, from 4-6 p.m.

All money collected will go directly toward helping flood victims.

"This is an opportunity for the community, as they maybe go into Winn Dixie or Walmart, to drop a couple bucks in the bucket and all the efforts go to disaster relief in the Louisiana flood operation," said executive director Terri Jenkins, "There is still a need for the community support for this relief effort."

The Red Cross estimates it will be in Louisiana for another 6 to 8 weeks helping recovery efforts.

Donation locations:

Winn Dixie at Five Points

Walmart on Norman Drive

SuperSuds on Gornto Rd.

Valdosta Mall

Piggly Wiggly on Bemiss Rd.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.