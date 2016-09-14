Community to raise funds for flood victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Community to raise funds for flood victims

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

You can still help support flood victims in Louisiana. 

Black Crow Media and the Red Cross are hosting a community wide fundraising event Thursday, September 15. 

Red cross boxes will be placed at 5 different locations throughout Valdosta for just two hours, from 4-6 p.m. 

All money collected will go directly toward helping flood victims. 

"This is an opportunity for the community, as they maybe go into Winn Dixie or Walmart, to drop a couple bucks in the bucket and all the efforts go to disaster relief in the Louisiana flood operation," said executive director Terri Jenkins, "There is still a need for the community support for this relief effort."

The Red Cross estimates it will be in Louisiana for another 6 to 8 weeks helping recovery efforts. 

Donation locations: 

  • Winn Dixie at Five Points
  • Walmart on Norman Drive
  • SuperSuds on Gornto Rd.
  • Valdosta Mall
  • Piggly Wiggly on Bemiss Rd.

