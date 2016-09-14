Valdosta-Lowndes County wants input on bus routes

Visit Valdosta, and you'll see white buses running through town. The buses are just one of many transportation projects in the works in Lowndes County.

The metropolitan planning organization to see what they are doing to get community input on the projects.



Loud trucks rumbling through downtown, and the need for public transit are some of the hot topics the community has brought up about transportation.



"They should care about what their community looks like, how they move through their community, what's sorts of transportation infrastructure the community provides to them," said Transportation Director Corey Hull.



But the Valdosta-Lowndes County metropolitan planning organization can't make changes without public input. So they are putting a new focus on community engagement, through tools that many in the community already use.



"Using technology like texting capabilities, web based surveys, mobile surveys to reach out to the public," said Hull.



Engagement tools like social media and texting surveys. Officials say new projects are always in the works and the more people they hear from, the better. They hope new practices will give more folks in the community a voice when it comes to transportation.



"We always want to keep the public engaged, get their input on what they think is important for the community, what projects they think are important," said Hull.



