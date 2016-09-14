Albany YMCA teaches lifesaving skills - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany YMCA teaches lifesaving skills

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Rachel Ortegon (Source: WALB) Rachel Ortegon (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany YMCA is offering CPR/AED and First Aid certification classes.

The classes are offered on alternating Fridays and participants can earn two-year certification by successfully completing the course.

Instructor Rachel Ortegon says knowing these skills can be critical in a person's survival.

"In between that time of a crisis happening and EMTs arriving, who's going to render care, it's going to be us as first responders and that's why it's so important," Ortegon said. "It's the time that we need you to be a first responder so you know how to save a life."

Advance registration for the classes is required and can be done by calling Ortegon at 229-436-0531 ext. 209. Classes are $45 for YMCA members and $65 for future members.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly