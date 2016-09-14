Albany YMCA teaches lifesaving skills

The Albany YMCA is offering CPR/AED and First Aid certification classes.

The classes are offered on alternating Fridays and participants can earn two-year certification by successfully completing the course.

Instructor Rachel Ortegon says knowing these skills can be critical in a person's survival.

"In between that time of a crisis happening and EMTs arriving, who's going to render care, it's going to be us as first responders and that's why it's so important," Ortegon said. "It's the time that we need you to be a first responder so you know how to save a life."

Advance registration for the classes is required and can be done by calling Ortegon at 229-436-0531 ext. 209. Classes are $45 for YMCA members and $65 for future members.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.