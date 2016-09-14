Flag football registration underway at Albany YMCA

Last year, 6 teams competed for the trophy. (Source: WALB)

Flag football has returned to the Albany YMCA.

Teams can register through Oct. 9 for the adult league. The season starts in October and continues through November with games each Sunday at the YMCA Sports Park on Gillionville Road.

Sports director Marc West says the league is a great way for adults to get active this fall.

"We wanted to open up the doors for our adult sports, try to get the community together with competing with each other and having fun and still working out at the same time," West said.

The winning team gets bragging rights, a trophy and a free one-month membership to the YMCA.

Interested teams can register by calling West at 229-436-0531, extension 206.

Registration is $300 or $250 for returning teams.

