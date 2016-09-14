WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/13/16): Lowndes bounces back from season opening loss

A loss to your arch rival in the opening game of the year can send a team into a tailspin for the rest of the season.

Give credit to the Lowndes Vikings. They haven't let that happen, and earn WALB's Team of the Week honors.

Since Lowndes opening week loss to Valdosta, Randy McPherson's bunch has marked off three straight wins. That includes two shutouts.

They welcome Newton to Valdosta Friday night, a team they crushed last season.

The Vikings have to love their schedule. They'll be in the friendly confines of Martin Stadium every week until the regular season finale at Colquitt County.

