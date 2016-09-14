Andrew's Pritchett returns from Team USA duties

Andrew College women's basketball coach Courtney Pritchett hasn't officially led his Fighting Tigers on to the court yet, but he's already gained some valuable experience.

Pritchett and the Tigers were in the weight room when we caught up with them today.

The first year head coach just got back from serving as a court coach for USA Basketball's Women's U-19 team.

Pritchett was one of eight coaches that helped develop the skills for national 19 and under team as they prepare for the FIBA Women's Championship next summer.

While Pritchett was there to help the players learn, he says he picked up some tips of his own.

"I had a great opportunity to meet some great coaches, get some great drills. We really spent a lot of time in the room focused on getting better as a coach," Pritchett says. "They analyzed us as coaches, how we interact with players, our energy level on the court. We got a lot of great points to make us better coaches."

Pritchett says the team invited back as a coach in October, but he had to decline as Andrew's season would be starting soon after. He still hopes to work with USA Basketball in the future.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.