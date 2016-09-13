Georgia's 2017 football schedule released

The SEC released the 2017 conference football schedules Tuesday. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs' slate, which means Dawg fans can set their calendars for next fall.
Georgia will play Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Kentucky at home in conference play, as well as the annual trip to Jacksonville to face Florida on Halloween weekend.
The highlight of the non-conference schedule is the Dawgs' first-ever regular season meeting with Notre Dame. Georgia travels to South Bend on September 9.
GEORGIA 2017 SCHEDULE:
9/2- Appalachian St.
9/9- at Notre Dame
9/16- Samford
9/23- Mississippi St.
9/30- at Tennessee
10/7- at Vanderbilt
10/14- Missouri
10/28- Florida (in Jacksonville)
11/4- South Carolina
11/11- at Auburn
11/18- Kentucky
11/25- at Georgia Tech
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.