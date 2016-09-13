Georgia's 2017 football schedule released

The SEC released the 2017 conference football schedules Tuesday. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs' slate, which means Dawg fans can set their calendars for next fall.

Georgia will play Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Kentucky at home in conference play, as well as the annual trip to Jacksonville to face Florida on Halloween weekend.

The highlight of the non-conference schedule is the Dawgs' first-ever regular season meeting with Notre Dame. Georgia travels to South Bend on September 9.

GEORGIA 2017 SCHEDULE:

9/2- Appalachian St.

9/9- at Notre Dame

9/16- Samford

9/23- Mississippi St.

9/30- at Tennessee

10/7- at Vanderbilt

10/14- Missouri

10/28- Florida (in Jacksonville)

11/4- South Carolina

11/11- at Auburn

11/18- Kentucky

11/25- at Georgia Tech

