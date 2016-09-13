Tifton celebrates the U.S. Constitution

The City of Tifton is joining others across the country celebrating one of America's founding documents.

City leaders are making stops at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and local schools to talk about the U.S. Constitution this week.

The Daughters of the American Revolution worked with Mayor Julie Smith to proclaim this Constitution Week.

Smith said that it's important for people to learn about the historic document.

"Those first three words, 'We the people', shows that this country was founded on the people running out government. So, we think that's important. Not only on a national and state level, but certainly on a local level," said Smith.

Mayor Smith said she recently re-read the Constitution and urges others to do the same.

