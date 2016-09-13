Tifton church honors women with 'Seeing and Being' event

A Tifton church is giving back while recognizing the women in its congregation.

On Tuesday night, more than 400 ladies attended the 'Women's Celebration' at First Baptist of Tifton.

This year's theme was 'Seeing and Being.'

As part of the event, they collected eyeglasses which will be delivered to women in Uganda during an upcoming mission trip.

"We don't stop and think about it. We just take it for granted that all of our glasses fit us and are the right strength. Those people cannot read," said Organizer June Branch.

This is the 20th year the church has held this women's celebration.

