Albany bus stops get upgrades thanks to grant

Bus stops across Albany will be getting some much needed updates.

It will get a new access ramp and a padded bench.

The first bus stop on the list for work is the one at a busy medical center in northwest Albany.

"Phoebe has a medical center. A lot of passengers are there. A lot of elderly people are there. And currently there is no bench or shelter. So we would just like to make passengers amenities a little bit better as they wait for their transportation," said Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton.

The new bench and shelter at the Phoebe Meredyth stop will cost about $14,000.

Hamilton said that they're doing a needs assessment now and that a list of bus stops is being developed.

The total grant money is $250,000 and is a mix of federal, state and local funds.

