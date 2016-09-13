Public hearing set for proposed Islamic Center cemetery

A hearing is scheduled for a proposed Islamic cemetery in downtown Albany.

In a seven to one vote, The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission gave initial special approval to the Islamic Center for a 123 plot graveyard on a half-acre they own on the 700 block of West Highland Avenue behind the Center's building.

The city commission will vote in two weeks on the issue following a public hearing, on Tuesday, September 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Ward 3 Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, whose district includes the property, says some business owners don't want a cemetery so close to their businesses.

"The neighborhoods over there, they don't want it. The businesses, etc. But, then when you look at the facts, there is no reason they can't have it."

The planning commission made two stipulations when they gave the initial special approval.

Bodies must be buried at least 6-feet deep and be put in cement vaults.

In Albany, cemeteries are allowed anywhere in the city. They require a special approval, however, before they can be built.

