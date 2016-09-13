More rain brings potential danger to Lowndes Co.

Trees that are leaning, or were at risk of falling, could cause problems over the next few days. (Source: WALB)

More rain is headed to Lowndes County, causing potential danger, just two weeks after Hermine caused major damage in the area.

County officials urge residents to use caution during the potential storms. The storms expected this week usually wouldn't cause any concerns for officials however, the ground is still wet from Hermine. Officials said trees that are leaning, or were at risk of falling, could cause problems over the next few days.

They urge community members to be cautious of these trees at home and on the roadways.

"We just want everyone to remain aware of their surroundings. Be very careful, remember that we are wet, and with that rain we could see a few more trees down," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

If you notice a tree down in the city or county, call public works during the day, or 911 after hours.

