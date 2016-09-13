School bus catches fire in Terrell County

A Terrell Academy school bus caught fire Tuesday morning on Highway 520, officials said.

Chief Edward Harvey confirmed the engine of Bus #97-101 caught fire around 7:30 a.m. No students were on board the bus. The driver was able to put the fire out using a fire extinguisher.

Chief Harvey said the engine overheated sparking the fire. The bus is being towed to the shop to be repaired.

School officials were not immediately available for comment.

