Group honors first responders with sweet treat

The Exchange Club of Albany showed a special appreciation for first responders Sunday. 

The group handed out donuts starting at the Dougherty County Jail. 

Members then stopped by other locations serving police, paramedics, and firemen.  

"We support them greatly," Kay Griffin, the President of the group, said. "So, we wanted to show the appreciation by giving them something sweet to eat on Sunday afternoon." 

Those who received the treat said they felt honored.

"They appreciate us first responders, that makes us feel good and it make the long hours worthwhile," Thomas Kendrick Jr, a jail worker, said.  

The Exchange Club of Albany celebrated its 80th anniversary last week.

