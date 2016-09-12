WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/12/16): Berrian's pick-six sets tone for Valdosta

Can you believe it? We are already in the fifth week of the high school football season. We're nearly halfway home.

Last week's games didn't disappoint, especially with spectacular plays made by south Georgia's best. Only one though can be our play of the week.

This week's winner came from our game of the week.

Valdosta's Jacques Berrian jumped in front of Tift County's pass and took off down the sideline, where he saw nothing but green grass ahead.

The senior LB returned the interception 95 yards for the score. That put the Cats up 7-0 and they never looked back.

Berrian's pick six set the tone for the Cats who blew out Tift County, 42-13.

Valdosta travels to another unbeaten Friday night, when they visit Thomas Co. Central.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.