Albany businesses come together for hygiene drive

Items will be given to those in-need (Source:WALB)

Volunteers in Albany are making a push to help people in need get some basic hygiene products.

Stores are coming together for the fifth annual hygiene drive.

Several U-Save It Pharmacy locations, Old Navy and Kohl are taking donations.

Some items being collected include tooth paste, hair brushes and diapers.

Those items will be redistributed to several community organizations after the drive.

"Everybody thinks about food. Everybody thinks about clothing. But we never think about the small things like the hygiene drive. Some people don't have that luxury to be able to take a shower," said Program Coordinator Erin Hutchins.

