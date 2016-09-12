BOE discusses Deal proposed 'Opportunity School District'

The Dougherty County Board of Education started a discussion about a controversial policy proposed by Governor Nathan Deal.

The creation of 'Opportunity School Districts' would allow the state government to take control of local schools it considers to be struggling.

The board discussed the policy Monday night, but declined to make any official decision until its next meeting.

"More research to come up with a conclusion to decide whether or not it's best for Dougherty County School Systems to sign a resolution to support or not support what the governor is putting out," said Velvet Riggins with the school board.

Voters will decide on the issue with a referendum during the 2016 General Election.

