BOE approves construction bid for Monroe High

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Construction at Monroe High School is one step closer to completion. 

The Dougherty County Board of Education unanimously approved a nearly $30 million dollar construction bid package Monday night. 

It will include a classroom building between the two-story structure and the annex building in the gym. 

Facility Services Director Bob Fowler said Monday night's approval was an exciting step forward. 

"I think it's very big. When we get through with Monroe, the only part of the existing building that will remain is the auditorium. The rest of the campus will be completely new," said Fowler.

That construction should be completed around August of 2017.

