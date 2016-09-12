School board approves changes to sex education policies

The vote will focus on abstinence education (Source:WALB)

The board unanimously approved the changes (Source:WALB)

The Dougherty County School Board changed its sex education policies Monday night with a unanimous vote.

A School spokesman said that the move aims to modernize how students are taught about sexual activity.

Changes update words used in the classroom that may have been vague, outdated or medically inaccurate.

The vote also ensures teachers focus on an abstinence approach when talking about sex.

Officials said that some emphasis will be given to the responsibilities of safe sex however.

School spokesperson J.D. Sumner said the changes will help fight rising teen STD rates in Dougherty County.

"This is a push that has really fired up since the Dougherty County Health Department and Phoebe and AAPHC have come together to fight our STD problem in Dougherty County," said Sumner.

The changes to the sexual education policy will go into effect immediately.

