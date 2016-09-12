Dougherty Co. coroner asks commissioners for pay, benefit changes

Fowler says the job can be dangerous (Source:WALB)

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler asked the Board of Commissioners for changes that he said could help him on the job.

Fowler requested that county coroners be able to choose whether they're paid a salary or on a case-by-case basis at a meeting on Monday.

He also asked for benefits and insurance to help if he gets injured on the job.

Fowler said that many similar sized counties pay salaries and benefits to their coroners.

He added that his job often puts him in potentially dangerous situations.

"When you go into a house fire to pronounce someone deceased, you can step through the floor or you can be at a scene on the side of the highway someone can come by and hit you, anything. I think it's a disadvantage for my family not to have me covered in case something happens to me," said Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said that he hopes his request for benefits will also help set a precedent for future Dougherty County coroners.

