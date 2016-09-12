Red Cross volunteer returns home

Carroll was 1 of more than 4,000 Red Cross volunteers from all over the nation. (Source: Red Cross)

A South Georgia woman is home today after helping flood relief efforts in Louisiana.

"It is better to give than to receive," said Hanna Carroll.

And giving to others is exactly what she spent two weeks doing as a Red Cross volunteer in Louisiana.

"The first week I was out in the shelter, the second week I was out in the field," said Carroll.

In the shelter and in neighborhoods serving meals to people who lost their homes and belongings.

"I enjoyed it! There was so many people coming constantly," Carroll explained.

"Volunteers are very critical to the mission of the Red Cross and without them we would be challenged to deliver all the services," Terri Jenkins, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of South Georgia, said.

Carroll was 1 of more than 4,000 Red Cross volunteers from all over the nation, and 1 of 2 in Valdosta, to spend time helping flood victims.

It was her third time in a disaster relief zone.

"She's always been willing to do whatever is needed and she's one of the first ones to say, yes I'll do it," Jenkins said about Carroll.

Willing to jump in and help, even on her birthday. She celebrated her 79th birthday by serving food and helping those flood victims, and didn't think twice about it.

"I feel blessed and I feel privileged that I am able to do it," said Carroll.

Even though she helped hundreds of people, for Carroll it still wasn't enough.

"I always think maybe I could have done more," explained Carroll.

The Red Cross said recovery efforts in Louisiana are expected to take 6 to 8 more weeks.

