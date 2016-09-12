Exchange Club of Albany celebrates 80 years

A South Georgia civic club, devoted to service and the betterment of community, celebrated 80 years.

Photos from the Exchange Club of Albany showcase it's 80th birthday celebration.

The Exchange Club was formed in 1936 with 20 members.

Now, the club has 150 members, and sponsors the annual Exchange Club Fair, raising money to support many non-profit organizations across the area that rely on their support.

Speaking at the celebration was former Dougherty County Coroner and Exchange Club member Bucky Brookshier, who is the longest serving member, joining 46 years ago.

