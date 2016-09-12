Suspects identified, charges filed in Lakeland shooting

Friday night Lakeland Police responded to a shooting in the area of Peeler Avenue near Flintroyal's home. (Source: WALB)

Friends and family honor their loved one who died after a shooting in Lakeland. (Source: WALB)

The sister of a man killed in Lakeland over the weekend spoke out on Monday.

Willis Lamar Flintroyal, 32, was shot and killed late Friday evening.

On Monday, WALB learned that two people have been charged in the case.

Lewis Geddie, 20, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Frederick Calhoun has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

A simple red heart, surrounded by friends and family, serves as a memorial for Flintroyal.

His sister said that the simple display, set out by a friend, is a reminder of his kind heart.

"Willis was a loving caring person, helped anyone that he could," said Flintroyal's sister Lora Riley.

Friday, September 9, around 11:30 p.m. Lakeland Police responded to a shooting in the area of Peeler Avenue near Flintroyal's home.

Officers found Flintroyal and Schalonda Beatrice Johnson, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to South Georgia Medical Center. Johnson was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Flintroyal died from his injuries.

"For no reason at all, and I feel like that's what happened, his life was taken for no reason at all," explained Riley.

According to the GBI, while officers were at the scene, they heard gunshots a few blocks away, where they found Geddie. He had been shot multiple times.

MORE: GBI investigates multiple shootings in Lakeland, one dead

Daisy Calhoun, Frederick Calhoun's mother, said that she was also Geddie's former foster parent.

"It wasn't no accident, I would never believe it was an accident. That was a senseless something to happen," said Calhoun.

As family and friends gathered around the memorial for their lost loved one, for some, the pain doesn't feel real yet, for others it's this support from each other that makes it bearable.

"It don't feel real. It just don't feel real at all," explained Calhoun.

"It lets us know that people care and they are concerned about us," said Riley.

The GBI has not confirmed if the two shootings are actually related.

Flintroyal's body was sent up for an autopsy.

Geddie and Beatrice are recovering from gunshot wounds in the hospital.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.