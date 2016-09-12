Sabal Trail to pay for damages on roads during construction

Citizens and commissioners expressed concern that the building equipment traveling on Flowing Well and Eight Mile Roads will harm the road. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County taxpayers have it in writing that Sabal Trail will pay for any damage to county roads during the billion dollar natural gas pipeline's construction.

Citizens and at least two county commissioners expressed concern that the building equipment traveling on Flowing Well and Eight Mile Roads will harm the roads, not built for that type of load.

County Commission Chair Chris Cohilas shared a letter dated September 6 from a Sabal Trail representative, saying:

The County can rest assured that Sabal Trail will compensate the County for any road damage caused by heavy construction equipment.

On Monday, the county commission also learned that the pipeline will take between nine months to one year to complete.

Several roads will be closed temporarily during the work.

"They are required to give us notification prior to them doing it. Typically three days, but they will be notifying us much sooner than that, we will know their schedule before they cross it and we will get it out to the traveling public," said Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook.

There will be six roads that will have to be closed temporarily during the construction, and a total of 16 roads will be impacted.

Below is a list of all roads that will be impacted by the Sabal Trail Pipeline construction:

Boring Road on ( 10 total):

Wadsworth Avenue - Close to Terrell Co. Line

Old Dawson Road - 2,200' east of Tara Drive

Eight Mile Road - 3,300' south of Stonebridge Drive

Old Pretoria Road - 500' SW of Cypress Pond ( Just south of large plantation house)

Lily Pond - 550' NE of Denson Dr.

Victory Avenue - Drilled - 1,100' North of James Cross Avenue

Radium Springs - North of Williamsburg. Just north of Merck Prop

Palm Avenue at Dorough intersection

Dorough Avenue at Palm Intersection

Nelms Road at Palm Intersection

Open Cut ( 6 total):

Blue Springs Road - at intersection of Kreg Avenue

Kreg Avenue - at Bluesprings Intersection

Namdi Street - 500' South of Kreg

Williamsburg Road - 300' east of Radium Springs Road

Antioch Road - 60' east of Palm Avenue Intersection

Hancock Road - 1,700' west of McCarthern Lane

Permanent Driveway:

Antioch Road - Just east of Palm Intersection

County workers said that construction on the pipeline in Dougherty County has not yet started.

