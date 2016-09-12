Fire crews battle blaze at Quitman plant

Multiple fire crews were called to a fire overnight Monday at Langboard Facility on Highway 84 in Quitman.

We're told a large fire was spotted around 1:00AM, coming from the shipping and receiving facility at the plant which manufactures wood products like plywood.

Mutual aid was called in to assist with fighting the fire.

Fire crews contained the blaze, and by 7:00AM, it appeared to be put out. Some firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

The fire was caused by a mechanical issue. The flames reached the ceiling and that's when the fire department arrived. Multiple agencies on scene including Thomas Co. Fire Rescue, Brooks Co Fire Rescue, and the Brooks Co. Sheriffs Office.

The main damage is water damage. They hope to have everything back up and running within the next few days.

