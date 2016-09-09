GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/9/2016) Valdosta Wildcats vs. Tift Co. Blue Devils

Two undefeated teams will meet on the gridiron in Tifton this evening.

Valdosta High and Tift County are very familiar with each other- playing every year since the 60s.

But for the first time in a while they face-off in a non-region game.



The Blue Devils and Wildcats have identical records this year: 3-0.



But the all-time matchup is heavily with the boys from Titletown. Valdosta will look to make 8 straight wins in this series for tonight's game of the week, which will be a measuring stick for both Valdosta and Tift county.



On the Blue Devils side, for the past two seasons, they have dropped this matchup by just a field goal.



Coming off a win in Orlando last week, Ashley Anders will look for his team to pull out a close win at home.

And for Valdosta, they have yet to be tested this season.

The Wildcats have won by over 30 points per game in their first 3 contests with their defense allowing just under 9 points per game.

But both sides know tonight will be pivotal.

"We want to beat them really bad. We came off on kind of a sad way to lose last year, I mean one play, but we really want to beat them this year," said Tift Co. quarterback Griffin Collier.



"Them boys will not back down from us, so it's going to be fun. If we play at their level, we're going to lose.

But if we play at a more dynamic level, we'll win the competition," said Valdosta quarterback Antwon Kincade.



It should be a great game tonight here at Brodie Field. The Blue Devils will try to get to their first win in this series since 2008. In fact, their last three wins over the Wildcats have all happened at Brodie Field.

