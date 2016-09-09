Baconton kid owns the stage at Orlando acting competition

He beat out 300 children from around the world, many of them professional actors, to claim the prize. (Source: WALB)

A Baconton 11-year-old made quite the impression at an Orlando acting competition. (Source: Family)

A Baconton Charter School sixth grader took top honors in an international acting competition, and Hollywood is calling.

Cole Reynolds, 11, has been hard at work on a history project at school on Friday.

Cole's true passion though, is acting.

Photos show Cole after he received the Overall Child Actor award in July at the ARTS Competition in Orlando.

He beat out 300 children from around the world, many of them professional actors, to claim the prize.

While speaking with the charming young actor, he was very clear about his favorite part of his craft.

"The thing for me is, like, the process and watching everyone on stage and see how they are doing. Sometimes, I get a little advice, though they don't tell me, I see a lot of how they do, so that just gives me advice on how I should do my acting," said Reynolds.

Cole has been performing in Lee County plays for several years.

Cole enrolled himself in the tryouts to be in the competition, surprising his parents.

He has been invited to tryout for commercials and a big Hollywood film as well.

