Lowndes Co. animal shelter overcrowded

A little over a month ago the Lowndes County animal shelter was celebrating empty cages, now the shelter is over crowded.

There are too many dogs in the shelter and local rescue organizations are so full they can't take any in. 

Officials said they don't believe these new pups are animals that got loose during the storm. 

"Until our community as a whole really starts to consider spay and neuter, we're going to continue to have days that our shelter is very full," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information. 

Anyone interested in rescuing or fostering a pet can contact the shelter at 229-671-2760.

