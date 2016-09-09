9/11 memorial honors local heroes

Commissioners thanked local first responders in front of the old courthouse in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County officials recognized first responders and fallen heroes at a ceremony this morning.

They also laid a wreath in front of the 9/11 memorial for first responders who lost their lives 15 years ago.

Officials said it's a reminder of what local heroes do everyday.

"It gives us an opportunity to recognize those first responders in the community and thank them for the service they do every day, putting their life on the line," said Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.

Saturday, September 10, the county and city will host a "Real Heroes Night" behind the courthouse for the public. There will be a movie, concessions, and photography.

