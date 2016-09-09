Valdosta crews continue cleanup after Hermine

Despite massive piles throughout the city, crews have already picked up nearly 300 tons of debris. (Source: WALB)

A week after Hermine came through South Georgia, piles of debris still line many Valdosta neighborhoods.

Some residents wonder whether it will ever get cleaned up.

"It's been sitting here a while, since the storm," said Valdosta resident Willie Faye Njuguna about the pile of debris she put in front of her home.

Piles of debris, put out a week ago for the city to pick up, still remain untouched.

"Now they came on and got some of it and they left some," Njuguna said.

It's a frustrating situation for neighbors, but city officials said they're doing everything they can.

"Not as fast as I would like but we're moving along pretty smooth," said Public Works Director Richard Hardy.

Some piles of debris are over five feet tall. Despite massive piles throughout the city, crews have already picked up nearly 300 tons of debris.

On an average day, clean-up crews would normally pick up just 30 tons.

"Our primary goal is to get this stuff off the streets and get it out of the neighborhoods as soon as possible," Hardy said.

Valdosta crews are working 12 hour days and Saturdays. Large trucks will pick up larger branches and trees, smaller trucks and crews will follow to pick up normal debris.

The City of Douglas and a contractor also provided the city with 3 additional trucks and operators, resources city officials say are crucial.

"Based off the resources we have and the amount of manpower we have, we would not be able to get the job done," explained Hardy.

Even though some neighbors said it doesn't seem like the debris is going anywhere, officials said they are working as quickly as they can.

"We just ask to be patient and once we get to you we'll get your area cleaned up," Hardy said.

Until the trucks can make it around Njuguna's neighborhood, she has one plan, "Steady add more as it falls from day to day."

Hardy said clean-up will take at least 3 more weeks.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.