More school health centers prepare to open in Southwest Ga.

Students can get check-ups and other medical care there. (Source: WALB)

This month, Albany Area Primary Health Care will celebrate grand-openings of two new school health centers. (Source: WALB)

Some South Georgia children are getting their primary healthcare during school hours, and more of these school-based health centers are opening this month.

Turner Elementary School in Dougherty County was the first health center opened by Albany Area Primary Health Care.

The health centers target students who have a need for that kind of access to a medical professional.

"For some kids this is their only option, so that is why we are here. We have a provider in every school based health center. We have a nursing staff. We have a complete staff similar to another facility," said Earnest Brown, AAPHC School Based Health Center Director.

One will be in Terrell County and another in Dougherty County.

Dooly and Crisp Counties each have a school based health center as well.

